North Texans rally to help Venezuela earthquake victims

Millions of Venezuelans have been affected by the earthquakes that struck the country earlier this week. The devastation is so extensive that Venezuelans in North Texas have stepped up to help.

Baldemar Sandoval, the owner of Preciosa Bar and Grill, held a donation drive over the weekend, saying it's difficult to see the devastation in his country.

"It's a sad situation, and to be so far is difficult, so I wanted to do something to help," said Sandoval.

Officials say the death toll has surpassed 1,400, with thousands of others injured. Over the weekend, search crews moved quickly to find those still missing.

Sandoval says they were able to fill three containers with food, clothes, and other essentials. He says the containers are on their way to Houston, then Miami, before being flown over to Venezuela.

"Despite the situation, I feel happy that we were able to do something; this was truly a community effort," said Sandoval.

The International Organization for Migration said up to 6.76 million people in Venezuela could be affected by the earthquakes, including some 2 million in Caracas alone.

Sandoval says he does not have family in the region impacted, but knows people who lost loved ones.

"In difficult moments is when we realize how much we care about each other; we really are a team and that's beautiful to see despite what's happening," said Sandoval.