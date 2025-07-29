North Texans mobilize, deliver aid for humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid challenges

Despite being thousands of miles away from Gaza, North Texans have been mobilizing for months, helping get humanitarian aid to those who need it most.

For the Baitulmaal organization, which is based in Irving, the humanitarian crisis hits close to home. Baitulmaal has been embedded in the war-torn region since 2023, contributing food, water, medical supplies, and even mental health support and education to children.

Since the war began, getting aid in has been a challenge, but the last few weeks, even more so.

"The situation in Gaza right now is terrible. It really is as bad as you hear in the news," said Mazen Mokhtar, the Baitulmaal CEO. "We had to be creative; we had to look for ways to help those who so desperately need the help, despite the fact that we're not able to send things in. So we have been able to deliver food from the local market."

Getting supplies into Gaza has also been challenging for larger organizations like the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

"We have a very determined team in Gaza, who are still there and doing their best to provide services, despite the considerable challenges that are also now impacting them personally," said Elinor Raikes, the IRC VP of Program Delivery.

On Monday, President Trump acknowledged the humanitarian crisis, pledging to bring more aid into Gaza. Raikes said that while there are many barriers, North Texans are helping make a difference through donations.

"I see the data coming in, and I see how those funds sustain our ability to respond and stay in places like Gaza," she said.

Like the IRC, Baitulmaal also relies heavily on donations from the community, which not only helps with getting aid there, but also manpower.

"We have physicians who have come to us saying I want to go if you have a mission," Mokhtar said. "Don't be powerless, don't feel powerless, make a difference, and the little aid that you give absolutely changes people's lives."