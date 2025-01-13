North Texans answer the call as wildfires rage in California

NORTH TEXAS — The wildfires in California are turning into one of the deadliest natural disasters in Los Angeles' history.

CBS News reports that 24 people have died so far and thousands have lost homes. But, when disaster strikes, Texans step up to help.

Fire departments across North Texas are rolling out to answer the call.

"They go out there anticipating anything from being on the front lines to support, to whatever they ask themselves," said Scott Pacot, Dallas Assistant Fire Chief.

Dallas Fire-Rescue along with McKinney, Frisco, and Plano are just some of the departments that deployed teams and trucks over the weekend to Los Angeles for the next few days.

"We were called the moments the fire spread and got out of hand," said Rand Jenkins, the spokesperson for Texans on Mission.

Jenkins is on the ground with several members to coordinate relief efforts.

"The volunteers are getting tired, the pastors are getting tired, so we are able to give a little bit of structure and relieve them," Jenkins said.

The largest wildfire, known as the Palisades fire, has burned more than 22,000 acres of California land alone; by comparison, its large size covers most of the City of Dallas.

"We have a specific set of training with the wild-land aspect to have them prepared to do the physical work and build situational awareness on the ground," said Pacot.

Across DFW, local small businesses, like East Dallas Middle Grounds coffee shop, are gathering mounds of donations and even renting U-Hauls and to send donations to the victims.

While Texans pray and pile up and donations, Jenkins says their team is hard at working, helping and healing.

"We are telling the victims, 'we are here because we care about you. We are here to help,'" Jenkins said.

Jenkins also said unless you have specific victims and families you can send donations to directly, it's best to hold off sending items to California, due to the overwhelming amount of donations already received and waiting to be distributed.