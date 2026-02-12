Oak Cliff neighbors puzzled as Little Free Libraries are mysteriously emptied

A community mystery has Dallas residents wondering whether a crime is being committed. A so‑called "book bandit" is emptying Little Free Libraries across parts of the city.

Rob Shearer, who lives in North Oak Cliff, said his library has been cleared out twice in the past month.

"We couldn't figure out where they went the first time," Shearer said. "Sometime in the middle of the night, it appears somebody comes by and takes all the books out of the library and leaves it completely empty."

He said neighbors began comparing experiences on a Facebook group and realized multiple Little Free Libraries across Oak Cliff had been wiped clean in a single night.

Neighbors say they simply want to know why.

Frustration grows as libraries emptied

"All I can assume is either somebody doesn't like the libraries, or somebody wants to sell the books," Shearer said.

Dottie Dunnam, who lives in the Kessler neighborhood, said her library has been targeted several times over the years.

"I think it's inexcusable behavior on the part of the person whose kind of misses the point of promoting neighborhood literacy, which is when I think the little free libraries do," Dunnam said.

Is it a crime? Police weigh in

A Dallas police spokesperson said there is not enough information to confirm a widespread pattern. But the question remains: is emptying a Little Free Library a crime?

"In my heart, it feels like it's stealing, but in my mind, I know it says free library?," Dunnam said.

Shearer said the situation is frustrating but doesn't rise to the level of a criminal act.

"I don't think I would categorize it as a crime," he said. "We put the books out there for free, and obviously, it's not the intended use."

Police told CBS News Texas that taking a book from a Little Free Library is typically not a crime. However, emptying an entire library in a way that disrupts its intended purpose – or damaging the structure – could qualify as a criminal offense depending on the circumstances. They encourage residents to document activity safely, save any video footage, and file a report through 911 if a crime is occurring or through 311 after the fact.

Neighbors restock shelves, hope mystery ends

In the meantime, neighbors are restocking their libraries and hoping for a happier ending.

"I can't imagine that this is the best way to put food on your table, or make rent, so hopefully we can figure out a better solution," Shearer said.