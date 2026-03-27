Humanoid robot rentals take off as North Dallas company builds growing fleet

Humanoid robots are becoming some of the most in‑demand guests at parties, weddings and conventions – and one North Dallas startup is helping lead the trend.

The Robot Studio, founded last fall by Aaron Mehdizadeh, rents out humanoid robots for events across the region. One of the company's most recognizable robots, Benji, has already led dance classes, delivered keynote addresses, been kicked out of a shopping mall, and built a social media following of more than 5,000 people.

"We are all seeing so many different amazing robot presentations, but regular people are not getting to interact with robots," Mehdizadeh said. "So we decided that we're going to start building up a fleet of robots."

Robots that perform, entertain and talk back

According to Mehdizadeh, customers want more than a robot that simply walks around. "Customers don't just want to see a robot walk around," he said. "They like want to see it do something, like what can you do right?"

The robots dance, tell jokes, answer questions, and even conduct interviews. When asked whether he enjoys entertaining at parties, Benji responded, "Indeed, I do, sir. Nothing delights me more than regaling partygoers with witty tales, elegant parlor tricks for a perfectly timed riddle."

Stewie, one of the newer and smaller robots, has also become a crowd favorite. When asked whether he was jealous of the larger robots, he replied, "Oh my oh my am I jealous? Not a bit, old bean. I'm cool with my little booster K1 body."

A mall appearance that drew a crowd

A recent appearance by Benji at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco drew so much attention that security eventually asked the robot and its handlers to leave.

"They almost arrested Benji," Mehdizadeh said. "I honestly think they may be a little Robo-phobic."

The company currently has four robots and hopes to expand to 20 by the end of the year. Booking one starts at $1,000.

Helping people get comfortable with the future

While kids tend to embrace the robots immediately, adults often take longer to warm up. "A lot of people are very scared of robots," Mehdizadeh said. "They look like terminators, they look scary, and so what we've tried to do is do our own development on the robots to make them seem much more friendly."

Co‑owner Pushkar Shinde believes humanoid robots will eventually play a larger role in everyday life. "A lot of things are going to become easy and affordable because of humanoid robots, and these will be able to save some lives as well," he said.

For now, the robots are mostly used for novelty entertainment. But Mehdizadeh says the goal is to help people get comfortable with technology that may soon become commonplace.

"I'm not going to be the next Elon Musk and be the one to develop the next Optimus," he said. "But what I can do is bring these robots to at least be engaging with people."