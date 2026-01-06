Threat that led to evacuation of North Dallas High School not credible, police say

Students and staff of North Dallas High School had to evacuate the campus Tuesday morning due to a threat, Dallas police said. Dozens of officers responded to the school around 9 a.m. on the first day back from winter break.

The Dallas ISD school, home to more than 1,100 students, was emptied out as police searched the building. Police said they determined the threat to not be credible, and classes resumed at about 10:30.

The Dallas ISD Police Department is taking over the investigation, DPD said. The school district has not yet commented on the incident.