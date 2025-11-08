North Dakota arrest tied to Dallas RV fire that killed elderly woman and dog, police say

A 30-year-old man was arrested this week in North Dakota on arson charges in connection with an Oct. 19 Dallas fire that killed an elderly woman and a dog, authorities said.

The suspect, Lamont Curtis Richardson, faces an arson of habitation charge and has been transferred to Stearns County Jail in Minnesota, according to Dallas police.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Richardson at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Lamont Curtis Richardson, 30 Dallas Police Department

Fire reported early morning, Oct. 19

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at about 6:20 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire at a home in the 10300 block of Eastwood Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from an RV parked next to the home.

RV destroyed, home damaged in blaze

DFR said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that had not only destroyed the RV but also damaged the home.

During a search of the RV, crews found the elderly woman, whose name has not been released, and her dog dead.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.