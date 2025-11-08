Watch CBS News
Local News

North Dakota arrest tied to Dallas RV fire that killed elderly woman and dog, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A 30-year-old man was arrested this week in North Dakota on arson charges in connection with an Oct. 19 Dallas fire that killed an elderly woman and a dog, authorities said.

The suspect, Lamont Curtis Richardson, faces an arson of habitation charge and has been transferred to Stearns County Jail in Minnesota, according to Dallas police. 

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Richardson at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

lamont-richardson.png
Lamont Curtis Richardson, 30   Dallas Police Department

Fire reported early morning, Oct. 19 

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at about 6:20 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire at a home in the 10300 block of Eastwood Drive. 

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from an RV parked next to the home.

RV destroyed, home damaged in blaze 

DFR said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that had not only destroyed the RV but also damaged the home. 

During a search of the RV, crews found the elderly woman, whose name has not been released, and her dog dead.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue