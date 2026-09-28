Woman in North Texas charged with buying gun for man who killed North Carolina officers in 2024

A woman was arrested in North Texas on Monday, accused of buying a gun for a man who shot and killed four law enforcement officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than two years ago.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced the arrest of 42-year-old Natasha Renee Gibbs in Dallas. Gibbs was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and is accused of buying a firearm for Terry Clark Hughes Jr.

Hughes, who CBS television affiliate WBTV-TV reported was shot and killed after either jumping from or falling out of a window, was facing arrest at the time of the shootout.

The ATF said Gibbs is now charged with knowingly making false or fictitious statements during the acquisition of a firearm from a licensed dealer and illegally transferring firearms. She could face penalties of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. She is set to appear in federal court later this week.

"The impact of that horrific day is still felt throughout law enforcement and the families and the communities involved," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones in a statement. "In the wake of that tragedy, it is important to remind everyone that purchasing a firearm for an individual not allowed to own a gun can have terrible consequences. The fact that our law enforcement family lost four brave men that day should highlight that this is not a victimless crime. We stand with the agencies and families still coping with those losses and hope that this arrest brings them some level of peace."

The law enforcement officers who were killed included:

Officer Joshua Eyer with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

Thomas Weeks Jr., a Deputy U.S. Marshal

Sam Poloche, an Investigator with the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections

Alden Elliott, an Investigator with the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections

WBTV notes that at least four other law enforcement officers were shot during the ambush, while a fifth officer sustained non-gunshot injuries.

"The loss of four dedicated members of our law enforcement family continues to weigh heavily on all of us," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief of Police Estella D. Patterson in a statement shared by the ATF. "We are grateful for the steadfast work of our federal partners in bringing accountability to those whose actions contributed to this tragedy that shook both our community and the nation. Purchasing a firearm for someone who is prohibited from owning one is not only illegal, it can lead directly to devastating outcomes, as we saw on April 29, 2024. We remain united with our law enforcement partners in delivering justice for those we lost."

According to WBTV, the shooting on April 29, 2024, unfolded when the officers arrived to arrest Hughes. However, Hughes reportedly opened fire from an upstairs window. Investigators confirmed he was the only shooter. Two women were also found inside the home he was firing from.

The ATF noted Hughes was a known felon.

"So few will ever realize the heavy burdens placed on so many resulting from the tragic events of April 29," said U.S. Marshal Terry Burgin in the ATF announcement. "Hopefully, news of this arrest is proof that those supporting true American justice will never forget all those forever victimized on that day. I express my most sincere appreciation to our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts and resolve in this case."

A review of North Carolina court records by CBS News Texas revealed no prior felony arrests for Gibbs.