Norovirus cases are surging in parts of the U.S. this winter, CDC data show

Cases of norovirus, a wretched and highly contagious stomach bug, are surging in parts of the United States this winter, according to government data.

The most recent numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show there were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported during the week of Dec. 5, up from 69 outbreaks the last week of November.

Numbers from the past few years show a maximum of 65 outbreaks reported during that first week of December.

A norovirus infection is characterized by sudden vomiting and diarrhea. Outbreaks are often seen on cruise ships, in congregate living situations like nursing homes and jails, as well as schools and places where people are close together. Earlier this month, hundreds of cruise passengers fell ill with norovirus on three different ships, according to the CDC, which recorded outbreaks of the virus on 14 cruises overall this year. December has so far seen the highest number of cruise ship outbreaks in the span of a month compared with any other month in 2024.

Cases are ticking up on land, too. The Minnesota Department of Health recently logged 40 cases of norovirus, which is twice the usual number for December, CBS News Minnesota reported.

Here are a few things to know about the virus.

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, responsible for 58% of such infections acquired in the country each year, according to the CDC.

Dr. Leana Wen, the former health commissioner in Baltimore, shared some best practices for people to protect themselves against the disease on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Sunday.

"Wash your hands, really well, especially if you're going to buffets. Wash your hands if you're touching commonly touched surfaces, before you touch your mouth, before you touch your nose," said Wen. "Norovirus is the most common foodborne illness here in the U.S. It's very hard to avoid once it's in your family. And, also, don't prepare food if you're having vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, because you don't want to spread it to other people."

Norovirus infections are caused by a group of viruses that spread easily, with as few as 10 viral particles having the ability to make someone sick, health experts say.

There are about 2,500 norovirus outbreaks reported annually in the United States. The outbreaks can occur throughout the year but are most common from November to April.

Along with vomiting and diarrhea, common symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, body aches, headache and fever.

Most norovirus outbreaks occur when people who are already infected spread the virus to others by direct means, such as through sharing food or eating utensils. Outbreaks can also be spread through food, water or contaminated surfaces.

Illness caused by norovirus typically starts suddenly, with symptoms developing 12 to 48 hours following exposure to the virus. Most people get better within one to three days and recover fully.

But with 19 to 21 million illnesses each year in the United States, norovirus nevertheless causes on average 900 deaths and 109,000 hospitalizations annually, mostly among adults aged 65 and older. It also leads to 465,000 emergency department visits, mostly involving young children.

People of all ages can get infected and fall sick from norovirus. Young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, with dehydration from vomiting and diarrhea the top concern.

There is no medication to treat norovirus. Rehydration is recommended by drinking water and other liquids, with the exception of coffee, tea and alcohol.

Anyone suffering from dehydration should seek medical help. Symptoms of dehydration include a decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing. Dehydrated children may be unusually sleepy or fussy and cry with few or no tears.

Rigorous and frequent handwashing is the best defense against norovirus during the peak winter season, scrubbing the hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before meals.

Scrubbing surfaces with household disinfectants can also help.