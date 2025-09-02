Nonprofit brings retreat supporting mothers of children with disabilities to North Texas

When it comes to children with disabilities, the focus is often on their needs, but a North Texas nonprofit is shifting attention to the moms who make sure those needs are met.

The organization, Labeled and Loved, was created to provide community and support for mothers of children with disabilities, who often face burnout while putting their families first.

"We care for ourselves last," one mom said. "As the mom, I am caring for my whole entire family first."

The nonprofit was founded by two North Texas women who know the challenges firsthand.

Julie Hornok's daughter, Lizzie, was diagnosed with autism at age 2.

"With that diagnosis came a complete change of our entire parenthood," Hornok said.

Co-founder Dr. Regina Crone was introduced to disability advocacy through her brother's diagnosis.

"I have to imagine my mom, she had no support, no community around her," she said.

From that personal experience, Labeled and Loved has grown into a national community, touching more than 4,000 women across the country.

The organization offers monthly events, resources, and an annual retreat to help mothers feel supported and connected.

"It's creating a community that helps bring care, comfort, and celebration into your life on a continuous basis," Hornok said. "True friendships are made."

This year's retreat will be held in Dallas in October, with registration closing on September 10.

Organizers hope to reach even more women, giving them the tools to thrive, and in turn, helping their families thrive, too.