No arrests after 2 deadly shootings at Fort Worth nightclub

FORT WORTH — Police are searching for the suspects involved in two shooting deaths, two weekends in a row at the same Fort Worth nightclub.

The shootings both happened at the El Gallito Nightclub in the 3200 block of N. Main Street, just a mile north of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Police say they are increasing their patrols in and around the Stockyards this summer, but neighbors are worried the crime trend will only get worse.

"I get scared out here. I can't up and leave. I don't have the finances to do that," says neighbor Monica Gandara. "I can't even enjoy the front porch. Whenever you have people shooting, you can't even enjoy it."

Gandara says, she still has trouble sleeping, after hearing the gunfire from the two deadly shootings that happened feet away from her home.

"I'm a I'm a mom of four. It's just sad because I think about it being one of my kids," Gandara explains.

A total of two people died in the shootings outside the nightclub. The first incident happened early in the morning on Mother's Day. According to Fort Worth Police, 29-year-old Amulfo Mauricio Jr. was shot and killed outside the club after a verbal fight broke out inside the business.

The second incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, May 19, when another fight erupted between two groups.

The groups were kicked out of the club, but then they returned and opened fire, killing another person. The second victim has yet to be identified.

"This is a problem and we need the help. It's to the point now that we have lost two lives. What is going to be next before city cares?" Gandara adds.

Police said they have increased car and bike patrols around the Stockyards for the summer between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Officer Buddy Calzada says the nightclub is in the patrol area but does not think the two incidents are related to one another and says the public doesn't need to worry.

"We want people to feel safe when they come to Fort Worth. We want them to feel safe when they come to the stockyards. Keep in mind, these are isolated incidents with these people just arguing," Off. Calzada explains.

Gandara admits that she personally has not seen those extra patrols, and is hoping the city can do something about the nightclub staying open so late when these crimes have mostly occurred.

"It's not a coincidence. it's a fact that the city has allowed someone to have a business opened up that late. When you have multiple fights, multiple shootings, multiple altercations going on there, something needs to be done," Gandara says.

Fort Worth Police say they do have investigators working hard to catch the suspects and have leads from surveillance video and witnesses. However, investigators are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.