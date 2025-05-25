Nine water safety tips to keep kids safe in the pool this summer

You may be planning a dip in the pool or lake this Memorial Day weekend. Aquatic experts encourage you to take steps to make sure everyone is safe before going into the water.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Carly Drohan is the aquatics leader at Life Time Westlake. She urges people to take precautions before having fun in the water.

"Make sure you're being attentive, and make sure we're keeping our eye on our children at all times and not in our phones," Drohan said.

Drohan encourages parents to practice the 25-10 rule.

The 25-10 rule

"If your child cannot swim 25 meters, you should keep an adult that can swim confidently within about 10 feet of them at all times in case something were to happen," Drohan said.

Make sure you have tools nearby in case someone starts struggling in the water.

"Make sure that you're going to utilize the Shepherd's hook or the ring buoy that's going to be near any body of water that you're going to be playing in," Drohan said.

Another tip is to use a mesh or foam life vest for your child instead of an inflatable one.

"Inflatables could potentially pop and then create even more of a hazard if your child is going to be left with one arm in the water and such like that," Drohan said.

Stay hydrated

Drink enough water, particularly with electrolytes, and get your kids in swim lessons as soon as possible.

"You can get your kiddos in swim lessons as young as three months old to at least get that water acclimation and safety skills built up so that by the time that they start to get a little older and more excited to explore the pool themselves, they're a bit more comfortable," Drohan said.

Use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

"Always reapply when you're getting out of the water and making sure that after you're in the sun, using that aloe lotion and rehydrating the skin after you get out of the water as well," Drohan said.

Wear bright or neon swimsuits since they're easier to spot in the water. Finally, get CPR certified in case you need to save a life in an emergency.