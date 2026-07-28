Full body camera video shows former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's arrest in Wisconsin Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was pulled over around 6 p.m. Thursday, driving southbound on I-43 near downtown Milwaukee, according to an arrest report. The report said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, so deputies took him into custody on suspicion of OWI, or operating while intoxicated. The video shows Romo being pulled over, getting out of the Jeep he was driving and later undergoing field sobriety tests.