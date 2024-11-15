New security plan could allow some Southlake school employees to carry guns next fall

SOUTHLAKE – A group of school employees in Southlake could be carrying guns to work as early as next fall as part of a plan to improve security in the district.

The proposal up for consideration Monday before the Carroll ISD school board would allow up to 10 employees "to make arrests and exercise the authority given to peace officers" under Texas law but only to the extent needed to prevent "serious bodily injury or death of students, faculty or visitors."

According to materials provided online, the marshals must be school district employees and have a valid Texas concealed handgun license. The district will take applications and choose the group based on campus needs and whether the employee has any prior military or law enforcement experience.

The marshals will not be paid extra for serving in the program, the district said, but Carroll ISD will cover the costs for training, equipment, and any additional hours the employee has to work.

"Marshals will be required to carry a 9mm weapon loaded with approved ammunition provided by the district," according to an FAQ provided online. "The make and model of the weapon must be on the approved list provided by the Southlake Police Department."

Employees who participate will be required to undergo a physical as well as a psychological evaluation performed by the same office that does similar evaluations for Southlake Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

If a school marshal's job involves regular contact with students, the marshal won't be allowed to carry a concealed weapon, the policy says, but the gun has to be kept in a locked safe within immediate reach.

CBS News Texas reached out to Southlake Police tonight for a comment on the proposed plan. A spokesman said he was checking.

The district did not respond Friday to a request for comment.