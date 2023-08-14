Patriots signing veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott

Dan Roche goes 1-on1 with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy Dan Roche goes 1-on1 with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy 02:32

BOSTON -- The Patriots are finally bringing in some help for the backfield.

Ezekiel Elliott agreed to a one-year deal to join the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The report indicates it's a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. The Boston Globe's Christopher Price reported that the deal is incentive-laden.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Elliott tweeted shortly after the news broke, indicating he'll be wearing the No. 15 that he wore during his collegiate career at Ohio State.

One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 14, 2023

Elliott, 28, rushed for 876 yards last season, the lowest yardage total of his seven-year career, though he did score 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also set career lows in receptions (17), receiving yards (92) and receiving touchdowns (0).

The No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2016 draft, Elliott was released by the Cowboys this offseason, as he was due to count for almost $17 million against the salary cap.

The plan for soon-to-be new #Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott: Fly to New England to be on the ground this AM, making the signing official. Then catch the team’s plane to Green Bay, where the Pats and Packers will have joint practices starting tomorrow. Elliott should participate. ✈️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2023

Elliott joins third-year back Rhamondre Stevenson atop the Patriots' depth chart at running back, likely ahead of second-year backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong. Ty Montgomery, who suffered an injury earlier in camp, figures to be in that mix too, if healthy.

Elliott will reportedly join the Patriots in Green Bay for joint practices this week.