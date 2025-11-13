New Collin County highway aims to ease traffic, fuel growth

Collin County leaders are celebrating the opening of a new highway designed to keep pace with explosive growth in one of the fastest-growing areas in the country.

The Outer Loop now connects the Dallas North Tollway in Celina with U.S. Highway 75 north of Melissa. The 15-mile stretch is one lane in each direction, but officials say it will soon be expanded and provide relief for drivers on the heavily congested U.S. 380 corridor.

Locally funded, non-tolled project

Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale said the project is unique because it was built without state or federal dollars.

"This is a 100 percent non-tolled Texas road," Hale said. "This is probably the only greenfield highway project in the nation."

County leaders used bond money to fund the $62 million project, avoiding delays, they say often come with Texas Department of Transportation oversight.

"Whenever you go through TxDOT, it tends to get slowed down because it involves federal processes," Hale said.

Future expansion across North Texas

Project manager Bridell Miers said the Outer Loop will eventually stretch from Denton to Interstate 30 in Rockwall.

"This is going to be a huge benefit to the community," Miers said. "It will provide so much connectivity not only for Collin County but for the regional outer loop altogether."

Business opportunities along the route

Local leaders say the highway will also spur economic development. Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs said the new road will attract commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and light industrial projects.

"I think it provides a lot of opportunity in the commercial space," Tubbs said. "It's really bridging that connection between Celina to McKinney."

McKinney Mayor Bill Cox called the project "a major step forward in improving east-west mobility and connecting communities across our region."

A model for faster highway building

The Outer Loop is seen as proof that local governments can build highways faster by relying on local funding. County officials say the project is only the beginning of a larger effort to expand mobility across North Texas.