Former North Texas professor accused of soliciting a minor in Florida, college says

A now-former professor at a North Texas community college is facing a criminal charge out of Florida, where he's accused of soliciting a minor online.

North Central Texas College (NCTC) announced on Wednesday that former faculty member Aaron Wood had been arrested. The college said his formal charge is for solicitation of a minor via computer, which CBS News Texas matched with arrest records in Denton County. The announcement, shared by the college's Title IX dean, noted that Wood was arrested on Friday, Sept. 25, and had been employed as a drama professor from Sept. 2024 through Sept. 28, 2026.

Aaron James Wood Denton County Jail

NCTC's Title IX dean said Wood has not had contact with any students, staff, or faculty since his arrest, and that to the school's knowledge, the crime he is accused of did not involve NCTC, its students, or staff.

Wood's arrest record indicates the charge originates from Orange County, Florida, which is part of the Orlando area.