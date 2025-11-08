Marshall scores 30, Mavericks snap skid with win over Wizards

Naji Marshall scored a season-high 30 points, and P.J. Washington Jr. had eight key points in the final five minutes as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards 111-105 on Saturday night.

The Mavericks (3-7) snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time this season on the road.

Wizards' struggles continue at home

Washington lost its eighth straight and fell to 1-9. CJ McCollum scored 25 points, but had just two after halftime. Cam Whitmore had a season-high 19 points.

The Wizards' only win of the season came on Oct. 24 when they beat Dallas 117-107. Washington is 0-5 at home.

Washington seals win late

Washington, who had 15 points, hit two free throws to give Dallas a 102-101 lead with 4:36 to play. He added two baskets and two free throws to seal the win.

Mavericks missing key players

Dallas played without Anthony Davis, who missed his fifth straight game with a strained left calf, and Klay Thompson, who was ill. The Mavericks scored 19 straight points, holding Washington scoreless for more than five minutes to take a 28-16 lead with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Wizards rally but fall short

The Wizards chipped into the Mavericks' lead, and Alex Sarr's follow shot with 5:07 remaining in the third gave them a 72-71 lead, their first since early in the first quarter.

Whitmore scored 11 points in the third, and Washington led 86-82 after three.

What's next for both teams

Mavericks: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.

Wizards: Visit Detroit on Monday night.