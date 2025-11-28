Native American WWII veteran Gilbert "Choc" Charleston, last member of his unit, dies at 101 on Thanksgiving Day

Only about 45,000 American World War II veterans are still alive today, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. One of them was 101-year-old Gilbert "Choc" Charleston, who shared his remarkable story with CBS News Texas earlier this month. That conversation turned out to be one of his final interviews.

The Choctaw Nation confirmed that Charleston, a Native American WWII veteran and the last surviving member of his unit, died Thursday night on Thanksgiving Day. He would have turned 102 on Dec. 24. Despite his age, those who met him said his memory was astonishingly sharp.

How Gilbert "Choc" Charleston earned his nickname and entered World War II

His story began with a nickname that stayed with him for life. In 1923, a visitor saw newborn Gilbert Charleston sleeping inside a dresser drawer.

"He started laughing and said, 'Well, looks like we got another 'Choc,'" Charleston told CBS News Texas.

The proud Choctaw carried that name with him into adulthood — and into war. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army as a tank driver with the 739th Tank Battalion.

"We slept in the tank. We rarely got hot food," Charleston recalled. "I prefer not to be shot at, but it didn't work out that way."

Charleston spent three years in combat, fighting across France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany, all the way through the Battle of the Bulge.

Battle of the Bulge memories and the Choctaw Nation's legacy of service

Conditions were unforgiving, especially during Europe's brutal winters.

"Many men lost their feet that were in the infantry because of the snow and the cold," Charleston said. "We were fortunate enough in the tank not to lose our feet, but it was still 20 degrees below."

Gilbert "Choc" Charleston spent three years as a U.S. Army tank driver in World War II, fighting across France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany and enduring brutal winter combat during the Battle of the Bulge. CBS News Texas

In 2024, Charleston returned to Europe for the 80th anniversary reunion of the Battle of the Bulge, a trip he described as a powerful bookend to his service.

"They flew me to Bastogne, and we met the king and queen of Belgium," he said.

Military service has long held deep significance for Native Americans, especially within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Assistant Chief Jack Austin said.

"They served before they were considered a U.S. citizen. They were proud to be fighting for something, and we've always stood by our country," Austin said.

An estimated 25,000 Native Americans served during World War II.

"It's a way of saying, 'Yakoke.' Thank you to all veterans for their service because at some point in time in their life, they sign that check that was payable with their life," Austin said.

Before his passing, Charleston offered one more message for Veterans Day.

"Happy Veterans Day today and especially to those that were in the Pacific and European battles," he said.

Charleston often spoke about wanting his story preserved for future generations. He believed in taking care of his body, staying active, playing golf, and he credited his longevity to "never smoking or drinking."

Now, after more than a century of life, service and sacrifice, the Choctaw Nation says Gilbert "Choc" Charleston's legacy will continue to live on.

