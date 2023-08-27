National Cinema Day coming this Sunday; Here's where to find $4 tickets near you

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were two big films released this summer. If you missed out, here's your chance to see them at a discount.

An estimated 30,000 theaters across the country are offering movie tickets for new releases and films already out for just $4 this Sunday.

Fandango's managing editor joined CBS Mornings. He said it's part of National Cinema Day, which celebrates the magic of movies on the big screen.

"It's any format, too. So you could go see "Oppenheimer" in IMAX for $4. You can take a family of four to go see a movie in 3D for $4 a ticket," Erik Davis said. "And a lot of these theaters are also doing discounts on concessions."

To see the list of participating theaters and buy your ticket, click here.