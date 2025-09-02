Watch CBS News
Nanny learning to drive crashes Mercedes into Lake Ray Hubbard, authorities say

By Giles Hudson,
Doug Myers
An unusual crash sent a Mercedes sedan plunging into Lake Ray Hubbard on Tuesday afternoon after a live-in nanny learning to drive accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. off Cosmos Court near Forney, according to Kaufman County Constable Jason Johnson.

Four people were in the car: Two children, the mother, and the nanny.    

lakenanny.png
CBS News Texas Chopper

Deputies responded quickly and were able to pull everyone inside the vehicle to safety.

No injuries were reported.

