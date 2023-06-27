Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting of 36-year-old woman

PLEASANT GROVE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Nancy Banda, 36, on June 25.

Officers found Banda wounded at about 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Rose Garden Avenue Sunday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took her to the hospital where she died two days later.

Police haven't released additional information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214.671.3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.