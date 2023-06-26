Homicide detectives investigating woman stabbed to death in east Oak Cliff
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating after police found the body of a woman who was stabbed to death on Saturday, June 24.
It happened in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue. Officers found the victim at about 8 a.m.
Law enforcement officials haven't yet publicly identified the woman, nor have they released more details about the crime.
Anyone with information may contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. To make an anonymous tip, call 214.373.8477.
