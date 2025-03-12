Man wanted for murder, child sex crimes across multiple states arrested in Texas

A North Carolina man wanted for multiple charges, including murder, was captured in Denton, Texas following a multi-state investigation, authorities said.

Michael Thomas Dusch, 29, was arrested by Denton police officers during a traffic stop on March 6, 2025. Denton Police Department

On March 6, Michael Thomas Dusch, 29, was arrested by Denton police officers after being stopped in a stolen RV. Officers discovered Dusch had 16 felony warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor out of North Carolina, police said.

After Dusch's arrest, Denton PD assisted agencies in Georgia and Arkansas with their ongoing murder investigations involving Dusch.

Authorities said that as of March 12, Dusch was in the Denton County jail waiting to be extradited to Georgia.

Georgia murder investigation

On Feb. 25, a man's body was found on a property in Winterville, Georgia. The victim was later identified as David J. Stewart.

In a press release concerning the case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Dusch had been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, exploitation of elderly, false imprisonment, concealing the death of another, financial transaction card theft and identity fraud.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI regional investigative office at 706-552-2309. If you'd like to remain anonymous call 1-800-597-8477.