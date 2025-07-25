Multi-car crash in Grapevine prompts hours-long road closures, police say alcohol may have been a factor

Alcohol may have been a factor in a multi-car crash early Friday morning in Grapevine, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the intersection of Grapevine Mills Parkway and Grapevine Mills Boulevard North, Grapevine police said.

Police said a driver in a sedan collided with two other vehicles in the intersection. That driver and three passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. One of them is in a possibly life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, another sedan, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle, also a sedan, wasn't injured.

As a result of the crash, the traffic control box for the intersection and a power pole sustained damage.

Grapevine police said the roads will remain closed as officers continue investigating and crews work to make repairs. Temporary stop signs will be used until the traffic signals are repaired.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said they believe alcohol was involved.