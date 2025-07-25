Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-car crash in Grapevine prompts hours-long road closures, police say alcohol may have been a factor

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Major crash in Grapevine slows down morning traffic
Major crash in Grapevine slows down morning traffic 00:47

Alcohol may have been a factor in a multi-car crash early Friday morning in Grapevine, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the intersection of Grapevine Mills Parkway and Grapevine Mills Boulevard North, Grapevine police said.

Police said a driver in a sedan collided with two other vehicles in the intersection. That driver and three passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. One of them is in a possibly life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, another sedan, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle, also a sedan, wasn't injured. 

As a result of the crash, the traffic control box for the intersection and a power pole sustained damage.

Grapevine police said the roads will remain closed as officers continue investigating and crews work to make repairs. Temporary stop signs will be used until the traffic signals are repaired.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said they believe alcohol was involved.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue