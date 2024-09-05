Muggy weather, afternoon rain Friday in North Texas; cooler, pleasant weekend ahead

Humid Friday with showers possible in North Texas, beautiful weekend ahead

Humid Friday with showers possible in North Texas, beautiful weekend ahead

Humid Friday with showers possible in North Texas, beautiful weekend ahead

NORTH TEXAS – It has been a warm and humid day with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s.

First Alert Radar is now showing spotty rain across the area and this will continue through the evening hours before dissipating after sunset.

Friday will be another warm and muggy day with highs near 90 and feels like temperatures once again in the mid 90s.

A few showers are possible during the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.

Behind the front drier air settles in for the weekend, dropping dewpoints into the 40s and 50s!

Meaning it will feel like fall with morning temperatures in the low 60s! We will likely even see 50s in rural areas.

A spectacular weekend is on the way with highs in mid 80s and lots of sunshine! You may want to make some outdoor plans if you haven't already!

We are watching the middle of next week as an area of low pressure moves in from the Gulf returning rain chances to the area.

The sunshine and comfortable weather sticks with us into the start of next week before the rain returns.

Have a lovely evening!

