Mosquito population surges in North Texas after wet spring, experts warn

With long days and warm nights come lots of mosquito bites

Mosquito season is North Texas is officially here, and experts predict it will only get worse thanks to the unusually wet spring.

All the rain has created the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to breed and multiply.

"They're horrible this year, in my opinion," said a woman out enjoying Trinity Park in Fort Worth. "So yeah, we get bit."

Raye Chisholm, the general manager of Mosquito Squad of Fort Worth, said this season's weather is fueling a boom in mosquito activity.

"With the high humidity and any little moisture, it's going to keep them in this whole bloom," Chisholm said.

Even a small amount of water, as little as a capful, is enough to produce hundreds of mosquitoes.

"The ground has not had an opportunity to dry out," said Chisholm. "The water just keeps filling up. You know, we've had customers where their backyards are just staying flooded."

According to Chisholm, that means crews are now battling more than just the common mosquitoes — a variety known as the "floodwater mosquito" is also making its presence known in the area.

"And they're a lot more aggressive and they're harder to control, as well," Chisholm said.

The buzzing pests are more than just a nuisance. They can also carry diseases. Health officials have already detected mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in both Tarrant and Dallas counties this season.

"Makes it really hard," another resident said. "Constantly slapping yourself, hitting yourself, trying to get them to go away, and then you also have the concern of the West Nile coming back or being in the vicinity. So yeah, it is scary for sure."

How to avoid and reduce mosquitoes

To reduce the risk, experts recommend removing any standing water from your property, including in buckets, gutters, old tires, or under tarps.

"I highly recommend the public be very vigilant there in this time," Chisholm said. "We don't usually see this kind of rain in June."

Officials advise limiting time outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. Wearing long sleeves and pants and applying insect repellent can also help protect you and your family.