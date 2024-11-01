More details released on North Central Expressway crash that left 3 dead, injured others

RICHARDSON – More details are emerging on a fatal crash that shut down North Central Expressway in Richardson for most of the Friday morning rush hour. Richardson police say three people were killed and multiple others were hurt.

According to Richardson police, the crash occurred a little before midnight near Renner Road on southbound U.S. 75. Investigators say six family members and friends were standing outside their Cadillac SUV after it stalled in the HOV lane.

Police say a driver of a Lexus SUV then crashed into the back of the Cadillac, killing one of the six family members, identified as 19-year-old Alyia Khalid. The driver of the Lexus was identified as 27-year-old Haley Taylor. Police say she and her 6-year-old daughter were transported to the hospital and died from their injuries. Investigators say the chain-reaction crash involved at least seven vehicles, including an 18-wheeler. Police say at least 11 people have minor or serious injuries.

CBS News Texas spoke to Alyia's brother, who says their entire family was visiting Dallas from Nashville. He tells us his younger sister never met a stranger, was funny, and was the glue for their family. On their GoFundMe page, the family said she was a beautiful and gentle soul who embodied kindness and compassion, and her goal in life was to help others.

"She was sweet, kind, and funny. She was planning on being a physician, but God willed for her to pass," said Hamzah Khalid, her brother.

Hamzah said they were in town for a relative's wedding. He says the reason they were out on the road at midnight was because they were participating in a sleepover ceremony, which Hamzah says is a Muslim traditional ceremony before a wedding. He says this weekend was supposed to be a weekend of celebration but turned into tragedy.

Hamzah also says his other sister is in the hospital with serious injuries and is about to undergo surgery Friday evening. He says there are also cousins, friends, and other family members who are all recovering from their injuries as well.

Police say the highway was reopened by 8:30 a.m. Friday.