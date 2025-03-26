Watch CBS News
Mom dies in the hospital after crash and son's death in Trinity River, officials say

S.E. Jenkins
The mother who was pulled from the Trinity River after a car crash Saturday night has died in the hospital, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Melanie Latrese Robinson, 38, had been in an induced coma in critical condition, her sister Jasmine previously told CBS News Texas. She died just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Melanie Robinson's 1-year-old son, Jonas Allen, was also in the car, her sister said. His body was recovered from the river after a dive team and officials searched the water Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"I saw it on social media at first," Jasmine Robinson said. "That it was someone that had drove off or went into the water here at Trinity."

She said she spoke with her sister a couple of hours before the crash when she came to pick up her nephew from their mother's house.

Jasmine Robinson said her nephew would have turned 2 years old in May. Now, instead of planning a birthday party, the family is planning two funerals. 

