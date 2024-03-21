Modoma health clinic abruptly closes, employees still awaiting paychecks

FRISCO – Imagine going to work one day, only to find out the business is closed, the doors locked, and no word on when you would be receiving your last paycheck.

That is what dozens of Modoma health clinic employees are claiming to CBS News Texas.

"You can't do things to people and expect that you can get away with hurting people," said Meayra Hurd, a former Modoma employee.

Hurd said she was a massage therapist for Modoma for two years, but when she went to work on March 8, the business was suddenly closed.

She hasn't seen a paycheck in four weeks.

"I'm really nervous," Hurd said. "I don't know what's the next step. I also have a daughter who's five, and now I'm not really knowing how to provide the next step for her."

Modoma's website is no longer online. The business page on Google shows Modoma is permanently closed. The page describes the business as a health clinic which offers massages, rehab and other treatments covered by insurance. The company had locations in Frisco, Coppell, Dallas and Plano. The employees say their CEO's name is Loyd Hale.

"I sit here like wanting to know, 'Where's the money?' We worked all this time!" former employee David Davidson said.

Davidson said dozens of employees are impacted from all the various business locations. He also said Hale told the employees it could take 21 days to send their checks, but said Hale has now stopped responding and has shut down all communications and messaging programs with the employees.

"I'm pretty shocked at the audacity to do something like I'm clearly sure this is illegal, as there's been no communication to anyone," Davidson said.

Hurd hopes her situation could serve as a warning to others.

"I am putting this out there, so no one else will be in my situation where I have to worry about how I'm going to make ends meet, not just for me, but for my child," Hurd said.

The employees also said they have filed a complaint with the Texas Workforce Commission. CBS News Texas reached out to Hale via email and over the phone with no response. CBS also obtained a copy of the employee contract, which doesn't explain the final pay policy if the business closes.