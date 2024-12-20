Mississippi man indicted for capital murder in fatal shooting of Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza

TERRELL – A Kaufman County grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old Mississippi man in connection with the fatal shooting of Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza.

Darrian Cortez Johnson, 25, has been indicted for capital murder. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office

Darrian Cortez Johnson, accused of fatally shooting Candanoza during a traffic stop, has been indicted on a capital murder charge, Terrell police spokesperson Mary Hauger confirmed Friday.

The 28-year-old police officer was conducting a traffic stop around 11 p.m. on Dec. 8, near the intersection of I-20 and Highway 34. During that traffic stop, Candanoza requested a cover unit, and shortly after, police said they received 911 calls about an officer being shot.

Candanoza was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Forney. Several North Texas police agencies were present at the hospital before the procession to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 9, Johnson was taken into police custody after an hours-long search at the Mill Creek Ranch Resort, an RV park in Canton, about 30 miles east of Terrell, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.