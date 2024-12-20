Mississippi man indicted for capital murder in fatal shooting of Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza
TERRELL – A Kaufman County grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old Mississippi man in connection with the fatal shooting of Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza.
Darrian Cortez Johnson, accused of fatally shooting Candanoza during a traffic stop, has been indicted on a capital murder charge, Terrell police spokesperson Mary Hauger confirmed Friday.
The 28-year-old police officer was conducting a traffic stop around 11 p.m. on Dec. 8, near the intersection of I-20 and Highway 34. During that traffic stop, Candanoza requested a cover unit, and shortly after, police said they received 911 calls about an officer being shot.
Candanoza was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Forney. Several North Texas police agencies were present at the hospital before the procession to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 9, Johnson was taken into police custody after an hours-long search at the Mill Creek Ranch Resort, an RV park in Canton, about 30 miles east of Terrell, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.