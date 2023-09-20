Are you missing your tortoise? Dallas shelter caring for 'very large, lovely' lost tortoise
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A very large, "lovely" tortoise has slowly made her way to The Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center on the west side of the city.
The shelter shared the reptile's photo in hopes of helping the stray find her family. They added that she's very healthy as well.
Their social media post asks that anyone who wants to help to share her picture.
Anyone who has information about the missing tortoise is urged to contact: mary.martin@dallas.gov.
