Missing person found dead in shallow grave days before Christmas in North Texas, police say; suspect in custody

A person reported missing in early December has been found in a shallow grave in Denton County, police said Wednesday.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it received a missing persons case on Dec. 2. After reviewing the events surrounding the disappearance, missing persons officers suspected foul play and requested that homicide detectives continue the investigation, Fort Worth PD said.

On Monday, homicide detectives found the missing person in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Fort Worth in Denton County. Fort Worth PD said the missing person is now considered a victim of homicide.

For Worth Police Department

Detectives discovered that on Nov. 30, the victim left a party with the suspect, 23-year-old Alexander James Nicholas. Fort Worth PD said that Nicholas gave a statement in which he told police he left the victim at a specific location, alive.

Homicide detectives, however, found evidence that contradicted Nicholas' statement, which led to his arrest.

Fort Worth PD said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause and manner of death and confirm the identity of the victim.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the department for more information.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Fort Worth Police Department homicide detectives at 817-392-4338.