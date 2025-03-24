Millsap ISD superintendent resigns after arrest, allegations educators abused student with autism

Embroiled in controversy after a video surfaced showing educators allegedly hitting a 10-year-old student with autism, the superintendent of Millsap Independent School District resigned, the school board announced Monday.

Only three minutes into the meeting, the board announced that Edie Martin signed a termination agreement, effective immediately. In an executive session, the board accepted her resignation with a unanimous 6-0 vote.

Martin and two Millsap Elementary School educators, Jennifer Dale and Paxton Bean were arrested after the video surfaced online and went viral. Martin is accused of trying to hide the alleged incident that was caught on camera.

The video showed 10-year-old Alex, who is non-verbal, appearing to be slapped by his special education teacher. He then walks over to the paraprofessional, who allegedly begins yelling at Alex and then hitting him with an object and throwing it at him.

The accusations led to an investigation by the Texas Education Agency and the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Parents and teachers held a rally before the board meeting Monday night and last week, dozens of angry parents, family members and friends spoke at a Friday morning board meeting, hoping for the superintendent's removal.

Dale was charged with official oppression, meaning she intentionally mocked, mistreated and tormented the victim. Bean was also charged with official oppression and injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. Martin was charged with failure to report, and intent to conceal the abuse allegations.

It is unknown if the board will decide Monday night if Martin will receive a severance package or not.