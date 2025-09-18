Dallas group summits Kilimanjaro to raise money for pediatric cancer patients and their families

Taking on serious physical challenges is a task unto itself.

Whether that be a half-Ironman in Hawaii or summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, a group of ten guys from Texas is going down their list.

It's all far beyond anything these former fraternity brothers at The University of Oklahoma turned post-grad friends thought they would be doing.

And they are not just hiking, biking, or swimming; They are fundraising at the same time.

"This was challenging," said Nathan Denson. "Anytime there's a complaint that somebody came up with, you would say, 'What are we doing this for? It's not for you.' So we proceed."

The ten men, ages 23 to 27, formed a campaign called Miles to Miracles with the goal of raising $30,000 for the local nonprofit Salood, which helps families around Texas fighting pediatric cancer. Some members of the group have been personally impacted by the disease.

"It's extremely special to be a part of something like this," said William Carrey. "Let alone be a part of something like this with your best friends."

"When it comes to crazy ideas," said Salood co-founder Kenny Freeland. "That's something we love."

Salood gives 100 percent of any money it receives directly to families, usually single parents, with kids battling cancer.

"The need for financial assistance is more now than we've seen in the whole six years that we've run Salood," Freeland said.

While climbing Mount Kilimanjaro was fun for the team, it wasn't a walk in the park.

"It's below zero," David Urrego said. "It's freezing. You can't feel your fingers, your toes."

But it does not come close to what some pediatric cancer patients go through.

"We knew the cause that we were doing this for was a bigger purpose," Urrego said. "Larger than us."

By the time they made it to the top, they were exhausted.

"We were all holding it together and it was fun," Denson said. "Then, I turned around and I saw my friends and then I got a little teary-eyed."

For them, it was well worth it. Not just for the stories they will tell, but the kids they will inspire.