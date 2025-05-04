North Texas fire department offering $1,000 reward to help find missing firehouse dog
A North Texas fire department is offering a reward in the search for its missing firehouse dog.
The Midlothian Fire Department said their beloved dog, Riggs, went missing from Fire Station 1 on Friday, May 2.
"Riggs is part of our family here at Midlothian Fire, and we're hoping the community can help us bring him home safely," a post from the fire department read.
Midlothian Fire is offering $1,000 to anyone who locates Riggs. If you have information concerning Riggs' location or have any information about his disappearance, call Station 1 at 469.672-0920.