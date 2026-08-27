Students relocated to stadium after middle school evacuation in Carrollton

Students at a Carrollton middle school have been relocated to a stadium for dismissal after the campus was evacuated and officials determined it was unsafe to re-enter the building.

Families of students at Blalack Middle School were asked to pick up their children as soon as possible at Standridge Stadium, 1330 Valwood Parkway.

"We ask parents picking up students to remain in their cars and refrain from walking toward the stadium as this will cause unnecessary delays," Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD said in a statement.

According to school officials, anyone picking up a student was asked to bring a photo ID and be listed as an authorized contact in Teams/Parent Self Serve. Families were also asked to have the student's ID number available.

Students who normally ride the bus are still being transported home, though delays are expected, officials said.

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The district said students are safe and being kept on air-conditioned buses. Food and water are being provided, and emergency personnel are available to assist if needed.

Officials have not disclosed the reason for the evacuation.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.