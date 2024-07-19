Microsoft-CrowdStrike outage cripples travel at DFW Airport

DALLAS — Chaos continues at airports across the world as the Microsoft-CrowdStrike outage cripples travel for countless fliers.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware reported about 37,000 delayed and more than 4,000 canceled flights, as of Friday afternoon. That includes around 600 delayed and almost 150 canceled flights at DFW Airport.

A line of frustrated travelers was far as the eye could see lined the area leading to Spirit Airlines ticketing.

"Of course, I'm a bit irritated, but it's out of everyone's control," Beau Martin said.

"It just makes me feel nauseous because we've planned this trip for about two months, and we were looking forward to going on this trip," Jacoriyan Hudson said.

"I saw one flight with American Airlines. It's $2,000 per person or something like that. No other flights are available. It's very tough," Bhaskara Arroju said.

Arroju and his family's Spirit Airlines flight to Chicago is canceled. Self-check-in terminals were down, and employees had to resort to writing paper tickets until around 1 p.m. The airline said on social media it's trying to get back to normal operations as soon as possible and expects that process to extend well into the weekend.

"I'm so stressed. My kids were so excited to go to Chicago because my daughter was born in Chicago. She wanted to visit for the first time, and now they are very nervous, so I'm thinking of driving to Chicago right now," Arroju said.

"It's terrible. They're calling it by flights and times, so if your flight leaves at 11, they're calling that flight over. All this line and the people at the end of the line probably don't even know that they're doing that," Alfred Harris said.

Harris' flight to Atlanta is canceled, and he's going to miss his family reunion.

"I just wanted to be with my family for the weekend and enjoy everything. You know what I'm saying? I'm going to miss that," Harris said.

American Airlines reports it's back to normal for operations. Delta and United Airlines have resumed some flights. All three airlines will provide travel waivers to impacted customers.

The FAA reports the outage could affect flights throughout the weekend.