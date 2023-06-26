More than $100K raised for family of mom killed on Texas highway

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The community has raised more than $100,000 in support of a Richardson father whose wife was killed when two tires flew off the back of a tractor-trailer truck on South Central Expressway.

Micole, Marc and MJ Cromer courtesy GoFundMe

Micole Cromer lost her life in front of her 6-month-old baby MJ on June 8. Born prematurely at 22 weeks old in December, Marc Cromer said MJ was taken to the hospital that day, but was uninjured.

Micole and MJ were on their way home from the pediatrician's when their car was hit. Micole was traveling south in the HOV lane of the highway when her Audi SUV was struck by one of the tires that came loose.

Investigators said the tractor-trailer truck was traveling north on South Central Expressway when the tires came off. One tire went over the concrete center divider, striking the front of Cromer's SUV. It continued traveling after that, colliding with another truck.

Police found the second tire in a nearby parking lot. They also found the driver of the tractor-trailer truck, who they said is cooperating with the investigation.