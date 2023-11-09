Closing arguments underway in capital murder trial of accused Methodist Dallas gunman

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - After several delays, closing arguments are underway in the capital murder trial of accused Methodist Dallas Hospital gunman Nestor Hernandez.

The day started with Judge Chika Anyiam giving the jury instructions on how to proceed.

The 31-year-old capital murder defendant took the stand in his own defense Wednesday—the last day of testimony in his trial.

"I wasn't thinking right. I just wasn't," he said. "I didn't even see the second nurse in the hallway."

Hernandez insisted what happened inside Methodist Dallas Hospital last October was accidental and that he never intended to kill a nurse and a social worker on the labor and delivery floor.

"I opened up the door... and I shot out the door twice, 'Boom boom,'" he recalled. "I didn't even look outside. I just shot."

Hernandez was seen on security video walking into the maternity ward and later into his girlfriend's room, where he claimed they argued over whether she would give their baby his last name.

He testified that they were both fighting over a gun when a nurse walked in on them.

"The nurse tried to stop the fight," Hernandez explained. "She got in between us...and the gun went off. I was kind of confused for a little bit and she said, 'What did you do? This is your fault...this is your fault.'"

He testified that he panicked afterward and fired blindly into the hallway.

Prosecutors pointed out that the testimony contradicts physical evidence and questioned Hernandez's story that the shootings were unintentional during cross-examination.

Do you admit you killed both of them?

"Not intentionally."

You killed both these women, didn't you?

"I did but not intentionally, sir."

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is arguing for the prosecution in the case.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. If convicted of capital murder, Hernandez faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.