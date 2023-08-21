Mesquite restaurants join fundraiser to honor fallen officer

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Mesquite Police Association is asking that you go out to lunch today as part of its efforts to honor officer Richard Houston II.

Houston was killed in the line of duty in December of 2021 while responding to a disturbance in a shopping mall parking lot. Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 975, which designates the portion of I-635 that runs through Mesquite as the Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway.

The Mesquite Police Association is raising money to help pay for signage along the highway, which will display Houston's name. To date, the police association has raised more than $32,000 out of their $40,000 goal.

On Monday, more than a dozen Mesquite restaurants have pledged to donate a portion of their proceeds to the cause. Houston's badge number was 821, so the police association designated August 21st as 821 Day.

Click here to see a list of participating restaurants.