Floating lantern likely sparked Mesquite fire that destroyed two homes, officials say

Two homes were destroyed this week after a floating lantern likely sparked a fire near Peachtree Road and Bruton Road in Mesquite, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded about 8 p.m. Thursday and found both homes fully involved. Crews contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, but both homes were destroyed.

Investigators trace probable cause

An investigation determined the probable cause was airborne floating lanterns released from an unknown location, possibly Balch Springs or southeast Dallas. One lantern likely became caught in a tree, dropping its burning fuel cell and igniting the fire.

"Floating lanterns are powered by a small fuel 'fount' or fuel cell, typically containing a flammable oil or similar ignitable material," Mesquite fire officials said in a news release.

"Investigators believe one of the lanterns became entangled in a tree as it descended, causing the fuel source to drop to the ground and ignite a fire that ultimately spread to both homes."

With Chinese New Year celebrations concluding, officials warn that floating lanterns and fireworks pose major fire risks.

Officials seek information

Anyone with information about the lanterns' origin is urged to contact the Mesquite Fire Marshal's Office at (972) 216‑6316.