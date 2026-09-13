Driver killed after crash with 18-wheeler, Mesquite police say

A Dallas man died after police in Mesquite say he crashed into an 18-wheeler's trailer earlier this week.

Mesquite Police said it happened on Wednesday, Sept. 9, around 3:17 a.m. According to the department, 36-year-old Jose Aguilar Renteria was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan in the northbound lanes of I-635 near North Gross Road when he hit the trailer of an 18-wheeler driven by 30-year-old Ulises Mendez Hernandez, who is from the city of Nuevo Laredo in Mexico.

The department said Renteria was declared dead at the scene. Police noted that Hernandez was driving the 18-wheeler slowly.

Further, Mesquite Police said Hernandez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. However, a spokesperson for the department said Hernandez's alleged intoxication does not appear to have been a contributing factor to the crash occurring.

The investigation remains ongoing.