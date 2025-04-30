Melissa prepares for Texas Special Olympics amid volunteer shortage

The stormy weather hasn't brought down the tents or the level of excitement around Melissa for what will be one of the biggest events this Collin County town has ever hosted.

With more than 2,500 athletes, the Texas Special Olympics begins Thursday and there is a desperate need for more volunteers.

"I'm so excited," said Nevah Moothart, a Special Olympics athlete. "I can't wait."

Moothart will be among those competing after the Texas Special Olympics holds its opening ceremony in the high school stadium.

A new home for the Texas Special Olympics

It's the first year of a 5-year run in Melissa after the school district found out the annual event was looking for a new home.

"We all stood up and said, 'Let's go,'" said Keith Murphy, the Melissa Independent School District Superintendent. "We are talking about doing great things for kids, and I'm a kid guy."

"I am overwhelmed by the amount of support we've received from Melissa," said Chad Eason, the Special Olympics Texas Senior Director of Competition and Games.

Competitors ranging from young children to senior citizens will show off their skills in track and field, soccer, tennis, gymnastics and cycling.

Volunteer opportunities to help make the event memorable

The event relies on volunteers, and right now, they need a lot more.

"We need referees for soccer, we need people handing out water, we need people supporting, cheering on athletes, and letting them know how good of a job they're doing," said Justin Lowry, Melissa ISD Soccer.

Everyone who's competed in a sport knows how good it feels to be cheered by a crowd, that's why organizers are putting the word out for what they are calling "Fans in the Stands." They hope to get volunteer spectators to fill up the stadium.

"If you want to, come out and be a part of an amazing and a meaningful event," said Cachelle Westrup, the owner of FC Cardinals Soccer Club.

Especially meaningful for all the athletes who can't wait for their moment to shine.