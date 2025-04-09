Medal of Honor motorcade heads from DFW Airport to Gainesville Wednesday afternoon

Medal of Honor motorcade to pass through North Texas

Medal of Honor motorcade to pass through North Texas

Medal of Honor motorcade to pass through North Texas

Expect heavier-than-usual traffic and maybe even some delays along Highway 114 and I-35 on Wednesday as the Medal of Honor motorcade travels from DFW Airport to Gainesville.

The Medal of Honor plane will land at DFW Wednesday afternoon, with the official motorcade expected to take off around 4 p.m.

Hundreds of law enforcement, first responders, and patriotic motorcycle riders are expected to join the motorcade as it departs the airport. The motorcade will pass through Grapevine, Southlake, Northlake and on into Fort Worth as the motorcade heads north on I-35W.

Southlake police have said they will shut down the "Texas turnaround" portion of the Carroll Avenue bridge over Highway 114 starting at 3:30 p.m. today. This will give anyone who wants to see the motorcade a safe place to view it.

PLAN FOR TRAFFIC DELAYS TOMORROW ON APRIL 9TH! Fair citizens, tomorrow is the day the Medal of Honor motorcade comes... Posted by Southlake DPS on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

If traffic is not your thing, you might want to consider a different route if your usual drive home is along Highway 114.

The motorcade is expected to arrive in Gainesville at Tractor Bob's at 5:15 p.m.

The Medal of Honor week continues through Saturday, with events in Gainesville over the next four days.