McKinney's retired playgrounds find new life overseas

Two new playgrounds are now open in McKinney – Ash Woods Park and Inspiration Park – complete with new swings, slides and climbing structures for local children. But the old playgrounds didn't just disappear. They got a passport.

The two retired playgrounds are being refurbished and shipped to communities in the developing world, offering children who have never had access to playgrounds a chance to play.

"We like to say we build playgrounds for kids who have never seen them," said Matt Clayton, CEO of Project Playground.

Clayton started the organization about 20 years ago in Bolivia, creating a playground out of local materials for hundreds of children, many of whom had never experienced one before. "It's like a drug, you want to keep doing it. I mean, seeing those kids on that playground…it gives you a high," he said.

A growing program with Texas roots

The program now regularly disassembles used playgrounds from cities like McKinney and The Woodlands, refurbishes them, and ships them abroad. With the average U.S. playground costing between $70,000 and $100,000, reuse has become an essential part of the effort.

City staff in McKinney say they are proud to participate.

"It's so special for McKinney residents to know there's a piece of McKinney in places of the world that they don't even know," said Amy Kinkade with McKinney Parks and Recreation.

Reaching communities with few resources

Since 2020, McKinney has donated equipment from eight parks. Many of the donations go to communities without electricity, roads or running water.

"Kids walk two hours to go to school in Africa," Clayton said. "These kids want to go to school because they are so excited to play."

Impact felt immediately

The impact is immediate, he said. Hundreds — sometimes thousands — of children get to play, laugh and learn.

"I cry every time," Clayton said.