McKinney man charged with murder after his wife was found dead in a closet, police say

A 42-year-old McKinney man has been charged with murder after firefighters responding to a welfare check found his wife dead in a closet with a stab wound on Friday.

Around 6 p.m., McKinney firefighters and police were called to the 5700 block of Broken Spur Drive after a family member in Dallas requested a welfare check.

According to police, overseas relatives believed Eslam Mohamed may have been having a medical emergency.

The McKinney Fire crew arrived at the home first and forced entry, police said. They found Mohamed on the living room couch with minor injuries and saw blood on his hands.

When asked if anyone else was in the home, he mentioned a woman in a closet, the report states.

Firefighters found a dead woman in the master bedroom closet with a stab wound to her neck, later identified as Mohamed's wife, 40-year-old Kubra Zafer. Police said a knife was found nearby.

The firefighters immediately exited the home and waited for police to arrive.

Mohamed was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. He was later booked into the Collin County Jail for murder.

The investigation is ongoing.