Former McKinney ISD athletic trainer sentenced to 5 years for sexually assaulting student, prosecutors say

A former McKinney ISD athletic trainer who groomed and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student she was treating for a broken arm has been sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors said Thursday.

Lindsey Post, 36, of McKinney, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Post met the victim in 2025 while working as an athletic trainer at McKinney North High School. Prosecutors said she gained the student's trust before sexually assaulting her.

"This woman used her position as a high school athletic trainer to groom and sexually assault a student she was treating," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said. "... Adults who abuse the trust placed in them by students will be held accountable."

Lindsey Post, 36, McKinney Collin County Jail

Prosecutors said the victim told her parents about the abuse on Jan. 27, and they contacted police. McKinney police investigators discovered inappropriate messages between Post and the student.

Post was initially placed on administrative leave before the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees voted Feb. 26 to terminate her employment.

The student's family also filed a $1 million lawsuit against Post and McKinney ISD, alleging sexual assault and gross negligence by the district. The lawsuit claimed Post hugged and kissed the student at school before taking the teen to her car, where multiple sexual assaults allegedly occurred.

While out on bond, Post violated her release conditions by speaking with the victim on the phone, prosecutors said.

A Collin County jury sentenced Post to five years in prison. Judge Tom Nowak presided over the trial.

Post must also register as a sex offender for life.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.