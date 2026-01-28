McKinney ISD athletic trainer arrested for sexually assaulting a child, police say

A 35-year-old McKinney Independent School District athletic trainer has been arrested on charges of sexual assault involving a student.

Lindsey Post is in the Collin County Jail facing charges from McKinney Police of improper relationship between educator and student and sexual assault of a child. Both are second-degree felonies.

Bond information was not immediately available.

Lindsey Post, 35 Collin County Jail

McKinney police investigation

"I can confirm McKinney police are investigating a case involving a McKinney ISD employee," said McKinney Police Officer Darryl Saffold. "An arrest was made following a report involving an inappropriate relationship between an MISD employee and a juvenile."

McKinney ISD has not responded to a request for comment.

Online records show Post is an athletic trainer at McKinney North High School.

Family hires civil attorney

The family of the victim has hired Dallas attorney Paul Herz, who is representing several of the families in the Caleb Elliott investigation in the Celina ISD.

Herz said Post has been put on administrative leave, but the district has not confirmed that information.

"Herz Law will vigorously investigate civil liability ... while urging the district, regardless of the institution or result of litigation, to immediately reform its policies, procedures, and practices to protect its student body which remains susceptible to the same abuse until something changes," Herz said in a news release.

Herz did not disclose the age nor the gender of the victim.

