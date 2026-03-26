McKinney Historic Half returns Saturday. See road closures, race times and key details for runners.

Runners will hit the road in Downtown McKinney on Saturday for the 2026 McKinney Historic Half, featuring a half marathon, 5K and a 100-meter dash for kids.

The Historic Half, itself an extension of the Dallas Marathon, will kick off at 7 a.m. The 5K begins at 7:15 a.m., while the kid's 100-meter dash happens at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from the marathon will benefit Scottish Rite for Children of Frisco.

Racers will need to pick up their packets on Friday, March 27, at TUPPS Brewery, located at 402 East Louisiana Street Building 3 in McKinney. Pickup runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and there is no morning packet pick-up.

McKinney road closures

South McDonald Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Racers can be dropped off near TUPPS at the corner of Dungan Street and Green Street. Drivers will need to turn right onto Anthony Street from South McDonald Street, then left onto Dungan Street to reach the corner. Drivers then must continue west on Green Street to Airport Drive for access to either Highway 380 or 75 South.

More details about parking, corral locations and race routes are available online, along with runner tracking tools and posted results.

Gear check is available in a tent in the west Flour Mill parking lot, between TUPPS and McKinney City Hall, at 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on race day. Runners can only use clear plastic bags provided to them at packet pick-up. It is advised for runners not to leave valuables at gear check.

Line-up for the kid's 100-meter dash will happen just before 10 a.m. in the Flour Mill parking lot. There will be multiple heats.